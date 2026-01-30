Mozilla forms a 'rebel alliance' to challenge AI giants

Mozilla Ventures—its investment arm—has already backed 55+ companies (many in AI) since 2022 and isn't slowing down for 2026. This move fits into Mozilla's bigger plan: focus on trustworthy AI, support new voices in tech, and keep the big players in check.

Why does this matter now?

OpenAI and Anthropic are growing fast, with sky-high valuations (OpenAI has raised more than $60 billion),

while US politics is getting messier—critics have targeted companies and policies seen as threats to US leadership.

For anyone curious about who shapes our digital future (and wants it done right), this is worth watching.