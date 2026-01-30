Mozilla forms a 'rebel alliance' to challenge AI giants
Mozilla's president, Mark Surman, said he is assembling a "rebel alliance" of startups and techies to push back against AI heavyweights like OpenAI and Anthropic.
With Mozilla focused on deploying roughly $1.4 billion of reserves to support mission-driven tech businesses and nonprofits, the goal is to make AI safer, more transparent, and better governed.
What's Mozilla actually doing?
Mozilla Ventures—its investment arm—has already backed 55+ companies (many in AI) since 2022 and isn't slowing down for 2026.
This move fits into Mozilla's bigger plan: focus on trustworthy AI, support new voices in tech, and keep the big players in check.
Why does this matter now?
OpenAI and Anthropic are growing fast, with sky-high valuations (OpenAI has raised more than $60 billion),
while US politics is getting messier—critics have targeted companies and policies seen as threats to US leadership.
For anyone curious about who shapes our digital future (and wants it done right), this is worth watching.