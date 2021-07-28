MSI launches new hi-end gaming laptops in India

Taiwanese tech brand MSI has introduced a clutch of new gaming laptops in the Indian market. As part of its Katana GF, Pulse GL, and GP Leopard line-ups, the company has launched over 10 variants. The laptops come with up to 240Hz refresh rate displays, up to 11th-generation Intel Core H-series CPUs, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Here are more details.

MSI Katana GF series

The latest laptops from MSI Katana GF line-up include the Katana GF66 and GF76 models. They bear slim bezels on the sides, a backlit keyboard, and a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display, respectively, with a Full-HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The duo is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 chipsets, paired with up to 64GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/3060 graphics.

MSI Pulse GL series

The MSI Pulse GL line-up has also received two new models: GL66 and GL76. They sport a thick lower bezel and a full-sized keyboard. The former has a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, while the latter gets a 17.3-inch Full-HD panel, both with a 144Hz refresh rate. The devices draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to 8GB of RTX 3070 GPU.

MSI GP Leopard series

Lastly, the MSI GP66 Leopard 11UG and MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG machines are the most premium laptops. They have a slim design and sport 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch displays, respectively, with a Full-HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. They run on an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, combined with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8GB of GDDR6 RTX 3070 graphics.

MSI Katana GF, Pulse GL, and GP Leopard series: Pricing

MSI Katana GF66 costs Rs. 95,990 while GF76 has a price-tag of Rs. 1,11,990. MSI Pulse GL66 has been priced at Rs. 1,39,990 and the Pulse GL76 costs Rs. 1,45,990. Meanwhile, the GP66 and GP76 Leopard are priced at Rs. 1,95,990 and Rs. 2,01,990, respectively.