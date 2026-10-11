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Home / News / Technology News / Musk hits back at Ambani supporters over Starlink's India entry
Musk hits back at Ambani supporters over Starlink's India entry
Musk's comments come amid a dispute over Starlink's India entry

Musk hits back at Ambani supporters over Starlink's India entry

By Akash Pandey
Oct 11, 2026
01:42 pm
What's the story

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that his satellite internet company, Starlink, will benefit Indian consumers by providing them with more options. He dismissed arguments made by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's supporters against Starlink's entry into India as "absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole." Musk took to X to respond to the arguments and emphasized that while Ambani's profits may decrease due to competition, he won't go out of business.

Twitter Post

Musk responds to Ambani supporters' claims

Service affordability

Starlink will need to keep pricing affordable in India

Musk also stressed that Starlink would have to keep its services affordable to attract customers in India.

He said, "And, obviously, if Starlink is too expensive in India, no one will buy it, so SpaceX will need to make pricing affordable."

His comments come amid a dispute over the delay in Starlink's commercial rollout in India.

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Monopolistic exploitation

Musk previously mocked Ambani, called him 'Prime Minister Ambani'

Musk had previously mocked Ambani, calling him "Prime Minister Ambani" and accusing him of being the "real boss of India."

He wrote that Ambani would naturally want to maintain his monopolistic hold over the Indian market but asked whether he would still consider allowing Starlink to compete.

Musk also renewed his appeal for the Indian government to approve Starlink's operations in the country, highlighting that many regions in India still lack internet connectivity.

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Regulatory hurdles

Indian government rejects Musk's claims

The Indian government has rejected Musk's claims, saying that the delay is due to pending regulatory and security requirements.

Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India won't allow a monopoly in any sector and three satellite communication operators have been licensed: Reliance Jio Satcom, Bharti Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, and Starlink.

However, the government has said security clearances are still pending for these operators.

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