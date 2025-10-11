Musk says OpenAI 'stole a charity' in latest attack Technology Oct 11, 2025

Elon Musk is once again calling out OpenAI, posting on X that the company "is built on a lie" and "stole a charity and used it for their own financial gain."

Musk's frustration centers on OpenAI's move away from its original non-profit mission, which he helped launch back in 2015.