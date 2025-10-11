Musk says OpenAI 'stole a charity' in latest attack
Elon Musk is once again calling out OpenAI, posting on X that the company "is built on a lie" and "stole a charity and used it for their own financial gain."
Musk's frustration centers on OpenAI's move away from its original non-profit mission, which he helped launch back in 2015.
Musk's concerns about profit over purpose
After leaving OpenAI's board in 2018 over disagreements, Musk has repeatedly accused the company of putting profits first—especially after it adopted a capped-profit model and teamed up with Microsoft.
For Musk, this shift feels like a betrayal of what OpenAI was supposed to stand for.
Legal battles and online spats
Musk's criticism hasn't just been online; he's taken legal action too, alleging OpenAI misused its nonprofit status.
OpenAI denies these claims, saying they're unfounded and just attempts to slow them down.
Most recently, a court rejected Musk's effort to halt OpenAI's work, keeping the feud very much in the public eye.