Next Article
Why idli is loved as breakfast across India
Technology
On October 11, 2025, Google celebrated the classic South Indian breakfast—idli—with a playful Doodle that spelled out "Google" using idlis, sambar, and chutney.
This simple steamed dish is more than just comfort food; it's a symbol of home for millions and loved for being healthy and easy to enjoy.
Nutritious and easy to enjoy
Idlis are made from fermented rice and urad dal batter, making them light, protein-rich, and low in fat—perfect for anyone looking for a nutritious meal.
Served with sambar and coconut chutney, they're a staple not just in India but also among Indian communities worldwide.
Whether you're at home or grabbing brunch with friends, idli always fits right in!