Mustafa Suleyman: Microsoft model outperforms GPT-5.6 using 25% computing power
Technology
Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft AI CEO, said Microsoft's in-house AI model outperforms OpenAI's GPT-5.6, but here's the twist: it does it with only 25% of the computing power.
Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft AI CEO, shared this update at an internal town hall on October 15, mentioning that its model is better at spotting patterns and making predictions.
Microsoft privately compared models with OpenAI
To show off its progress, Microsoft privately compared its model to OpenAI's (including one called "Spud") and found its model more efficient.
Even though Microsoft still partners with OpenAI through Azure, it's clearly moving toward building smarter in-house tech that saves on costs and resources.
This push for independence could shake up how big players compete in the AI world going forward.