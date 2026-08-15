NASA AI forecasts storm-causing regions up to 12 hours early
NASA just dropped an AI tool that can predict storm-causing active regions up to 12 hours before they become visible.
Built as part of the COFFIES project, this model analyzes data from the Solar Dynamics Observatory and picks up on tiny changes beneath the sun's surface, way before we see any visible action.
Basically, it can flag risky areas that might unleash solar flares or massive bursts of energy.
Could protect satellites, astronauts, communication networks
This early warning system could mean extra time to protect satellites, astronauts, and even our communication networks from wild space weather.
It's a big deal as NASA gears up for moon and Mars missions, where safety is everything.
The tech still needs more testing before it goes live, but it's a promising step toward keeping both our gadgets (and future explorers) safe from the sun's surprises.