NASA and IBM release NASA-IBM Lunar Foundation Model for researchers
IBM and NASA just dropped a new open-source AI tool, the NASA-IBM Lunar Foundation Model, to make lunar research way easier.
It scans decades of moon data from multiple missions, helping scientists plan for a future where people might actually stay on the moon long term.
Model detects lunar features 23% improvement
This AI handles tricky tasks like mapping craters, finding hidden ice in dark spots, and studying volcanic areas.
Tests show it's up to 23% more accurate at spotting key lunar features, which is a big win for space exploration.
Tool helps Artemis find water ice
The tool will play a major role in NASA's Artemis program, which aims to send astronauts back to the moon by 2028.
Finding water ice is crucial (it could provide oxygen and rocket fuel), so this tech helps lay the groundwork for building a sustainable lunar base and even prepping for Mars missions down the line.