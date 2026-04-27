NASA announces MoonFall drone mission to scout lunar south pole
Technology
NASA announced MoonFall, a new mission using drones to scout the lunar south pole before astronauts return in 2028.
These drones, using tech inspired by Mars' Ingenuity helicopter, will fly about 48km each, helping NASA gather key data.
The project is led by Ray Baker at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
NASA to pick partners June 2026
NASA plans to pick industry partners by June 2026, with hardware already in development and sensor tests happening this year.
Spacecraft integration wraps up by late summer 2027, aiming for delivery to the launch site in 2028.
Using drones should help cut costs and risks as NASA gets ready for its next big step on the moon.