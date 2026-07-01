NASA announces PROMISE rover aiding lunar exploration, Jared Isaacman says
Technology
NASA just announced that its PROMISE rover (originally built to mimic Mars rovers like Perseverance and Curiosity) is getting a new job: helping out with lunar exploration.
The news came straight from Jared Isaacman on June 30, 2026.
PROMISE rover uses radioisotope generator
What makes PROMISE special? It runs on a radioisotope generator, so it can keep going even during the Moon's long nights.
The rover will support Artemis missions and test out tech for a future human base on the Moon.
Plus, NASA has teamed up with companies like Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace, and Intuitive Machines to send robotic landers that will deliver science gear and study everything from lunar dust to radiation at the Moon's south pole.