NASA announces PROMISE rover aiding lunar exploration, Jared Isaacman says

PROMISE rover uses radioisotope generator

What makes PROMISE special? It runs on a radioisotope generator, so it can keep going even during the Moon's long nights.

The rover will support Artemis missions and test out tech for a future human base on the Moon.

Plus, NASA has teamed up with companies like Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace, and Intuitive Machines to send robotic landers that will deliver science gear and study everything from lunar dust to radiation at the Moon's south pole.