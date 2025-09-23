NASA: Asteroid 2018 QT1 to pass by Earth today Technology Sep 23, 2025

No need to panic—NASA says asteroid 2018 QT1, which is about 420 feet wide, will safely zoom by Earth today (September 23, 2025).

Even though it's traveling at over 45062km per hour and belongs to a group of asteroids known as the Aten group that cross our orbit, it's not dangerous for us.