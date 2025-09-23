Next Article
NASA: Asteroid 2018 QT1 to pass by Earth today
Technology
No need to panic—NASA says asteroid 2018 QT1, which is about 420 feet wide, will safely zoom by Earth today (September 23, 2025).
Even though it's traveling at over 45062km per hour and belongs to a group of asteroids known as the Aten group that cross our orbit, it's not dangerous for us.
QT1 will pass by at a comfortable distance
QT1 will pass by at a comfortable distance of over 3 million miles—outside NASA's "hazardous" zone.
Still, events like this remind space agencies why keeping an eye on big space rocks matters.
ISRO is already planning future missions with NASA and others to study even larger asteroids up close, showing just how important teamwork is when it comes to protecting our planet.