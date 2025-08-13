NASA astronaut captures rare 'gigantic jet' lightning burst from ISS
NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers caught an ultra-rare "gigantic jet" lightning burst on camera from the International Space Station, above Mexico and the US on July 3, 2025.
These gigantic jets are intense bolts that shoot up from thunderstorm clouds all the way into near-space—way higher than regular lightning.
Unlike normal lightning or even those flashy sprites, gigantic jets launch straight out of thunderstorm tops and can stretch over 80km (about 80km) into the upper atmosphere.
They need just the right storm conditions—lots of turbulence and strong convection—to break through and light up the sky.
Ayers's shot gives scientists a fresh angle on these mysterious events.
Her image is now part of NASA's Spritacular project, where people around the world help spot and study weird sky flashes like sprites and jets.
Every new sighting helps researchers piece together how storms send electrical energy way up into space.