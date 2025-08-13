NASA to send nuclear reactor to Moon by 2030
NASA is planning to send a small but mighty nuclear reactor to the Moon by 2030. The goal? Give future lunar bases steady, round-the-clock electricity—no matter how long the nights get.
This move is part of the US's push to stay ahead in space tech, especially as China and Russia ramp up their own lunar ambitions.
The reactor will be lightweight (under six metric tons) but powerful enough to run for 10 years without refueling.
How the reactor works
Solar panels just can't cut it during the Moon's two-week-long nights.
NASA's new reactor uses uranium fission and a closed Brayton cycle to keep things running smoothly, even through wild temperature swings and cosmic hazards like micrometeorites.
It's designed to work on its own or be controlled from afar—no astronauts needed for daily checkups.
Challenges ahead
Cooling a reactor without air or water isn't easy, so NASA plans to launch it "unirradiated" (not yet active) for safety.
If this works out, it could give the US an edge in using lunar resources and prepping for Mars missions—but only if funding and political support hold strong.