NASA to send nuclear reactor to Moon by 2030 Technology Aug 13, 2025

NASA is planning to send a small but mighty nuclear reactor to the Moon by 2030. The goal? Give future lunar bases steady, round-the-clock electricity—no matter how long the nights get.

This move is part of the US's push to stay ahead in space tech, especially as China and Russia ramp up their own lunar ambitions.

The reactor will be lightweight (under six metric tons) but powerful enough to run for 10 years without refueling.