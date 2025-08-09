NASA astronaut who inspired 'Apollo 13' movie dies at 97
James Lovell, the NASA astronaut who led the dramatic Apollo 13 mission, died on August 8 at age 97 in Illinois.
Famous for guiding his crew safely home after a life-threatening explosion in space, Lovell's real-life heroics inspired the movie Apollo 13.
Even though he never walked on the Moon, his quick thinking turned a near-disaster into one of space history's greatest comebacks.
Lovell's legacy beyond the Moon
Born in Ohio in 1928, Lovell started out as a Navy test pilot before joining NASA in 1962.
He set records with Gemini missions and was part of Apollo 8—the first crew to orbit the Moon.
After retiring from NASA in 1973, he became a symbol of calm leadership and problem-solving under pressure, earning honors like the Presidential Medal of Freedom and inspiring generations of space fans.