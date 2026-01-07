NASA astronauts set for 1st ISS spacewalk of 2026 on Tuesday

Fincke and Cardman will install a modification kit, route cables, and add jumper cables to the station's truss. They'll also snap photos of hardware and collect samples near the airlock to check for microscopic life—pretty cool science in action.

Want to watch it live?

You can catch all the action starting at 6:30am EST on NASA+, Amazon Prime, or YouTube.

Fun fact: Fincke is tying a record with his 10th spacewalk (look for his red-striped suit), while Cardman is making her debut in an unmarked suit.

The next ISS spacewalk is already set for January 15.