Next Article
xMEMS chips set to make smart glasses sound (and feel) cooler
Technology
xMEMS is shaking up smart glasses with tiny new MEMS chips that promise lighter frames and way better sound.
Their Cowell chip, already in some earbuds like the Soundpeats Air5 Pro+, works as a tweeter for clearer audio.
The upcoming Sycamore chip is aiming to ditch old-school drivers altogether, delivering crisp bass without bulky parts.
More than just great sound
Besides audio upgrades, xMEMS is also working on a "fan-on-a-chip" to help keep small gadgets cool.
In tests, this tech dropped a smart glasses processor's heat from 65°C down to 36°C—pretty impressive!
While these cooling chips aren't everywhere yet, they could mean safer, sleeker devices in the near future.