NASA astronauts vote in US midterm elections from ISS
Technology
NASA astronauts Anil Menon, Luke Delaney, and Jessica Watkins just made history by voting in the US midterm elections, all while orbiting over 400km above Earth on the International Space Station.
Their ballots were encrypted and transmitted via NASA's Near Space Network, with Menon sending his electronic ballot to Harris County, Texas.
It's a pretty cool milestone for civic duty, now officially out of this world.
Encrypted ballots sent via NASA network
Menon reached the ISS back on July 14 on a Russian Soyuz mission, and Delaney and Watkins joined him that October aboard a SpaceX rocket.
Sharing his excitement on X, Menon said it was a privilege to vote from space.
Their ballots were encrypted and transmitted via NASA's Near Space Network.