NASA awards $590 million CLPS contracts to support Artemis moon base

Astrobotic awarded $297.9 million for 2 missions

Astrobotic scored the biggest deal with two missions ($297.9 million), while Firefly and Intuitive Machines each got one.

Their uncrewed landers will deliver rovers and gear to explore surface conditions, hunt for water ice, and test what it will take to support humans on the moon long term.

The landers also carry sensors to study how rocket engines affect lunar soil, helping NASA design safer future missions as competition in space heats up.