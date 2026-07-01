NASA awards nearly $600 million for Moon south pole base
NASA just handed out nearly $600 million in contracts to three US companies, all aimed at building a base on the Moon's South Pole.
Why that spot? Scientists think there's water ice in the soil, which could help astronauts live and work there someday.
The missions will deliver gear and science tools to get things rolling for a future lunar home.
Blue Origin anomaly prompts NASA backups
The project hit a snag earlier this year when an anomaly involving Blue Origin held up key equipment launches.
Carlos Garcia-Galan, NASA program manager for the Moon base, says the agency is working closely with Blue Origin and is looking at backup options, including repurposing a Mars rover, to keep things on track.
With China also racing to build its own Moon base, NASA is moving fast to stay ahead in the new space race.