Potatoes could sustain humans on Moon in the future
What's the story
A recent scientific study has shown that potatoes could be a vital food source for sustaining human life on the Moon. The research, backed by NASA, highlights the need for life support systems capable of producing food on the Moon as long-term lunar exploration continues. The study was published in the journal npj Microgravity and is titled "Growth and molecular responses of potato to lunar regolith simulants."
Crop potential
Potatoes are ideal for lunar farming
The study's lead author, Aymeric Goyer, a plant biologist at Oregon State University, emphasized the advantages of potatoes as a crop for lunar farming.
He said, "Potatoes provide more calories per land area than many other crops."
Not only are they nutritious and rich in potassium (more than bananas), but they also have a high satiety index.
Greenhouse concept
Vision of lunar greenhouses
The study's authors envision lunar greenhouses in the future.
They successfully grew edible potatoes using "lunar regolith simulants," or synthetic Earth-based materials designed to mimic Moon dust and soil.
The experiment involved adding different amounts of vermicompost, an organic soil amendment made from food scraps and organic waste processed by composting worms, to these simulants.
Growth results
Potatoes need organic matter to grow in Moon soil
The study used the modoc potato, an early-maturing cultivar with reddish skin and white flesh.
It was found that potatoes planted in lunar material without vermicompost produced almost no roots or tubers.
However, those grown with as little as 5% vermicompost grew some roots and tubers.
At 30% vermicompost, the yield matched potatoes grown under the same conditions in Earth's soil.
Crop challenges
Heavy metals in Moon soil can be toxic to plants
The study also highlighted that lunar regolith is hostile to crops due to its heavy metal content.
Without organic matter, potatoes absorb too many heavy metals, which can be toxic for the plants.
But with organic matter, these metals become less available to the plants, preventing them from over-accumulating them.
Crop exploration
Other crops are also being studied for lunar farming
The study also noted that other crops, such as chickpeas, tomatoes, lettuce, and legumes like alfalfa are being explored for lunar farming.
David Handy, a space biologist at Oregon State University and co-author of the study, said these technologies could help produce food in areas with low agricultural output on Earth.