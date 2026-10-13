NASA BRIC-24 on ISS studies thale cress for astronaut food

NASA scientists are running an experiment on the International Space Station to see how plants cope without gravity.

The project, called BRIC-24, focuses on thale cress and is led by researchers Dr. Marcela Rojas-Pierce, Dr. Mengying Wang, and NASA Project Scientist Ye Zhang.

By studying how these plants behave in microgravity, the team hopes to unlock ways to grow food for astronauts on future missions and maybe even improve farming back here on Earth.