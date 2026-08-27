NASA brings 34-meter DSS-23 antenna online at Goldstone in California
Technology
NASA has brought a brand-new 34-meter radio antenna online at its Goldstone site in California.
Called Deep Space Station 23 (DSS-23), this giant dish will help NASA talk to spacecraft heading to the moon, Mars, and even farther out, basically acting as Earth's phone line for missions exploring deep space.
DSS-23 supports spacecraft with 24/7 contact
DSS-23 isn't just another antenna: it's already helped out on big missions like Juno, Psyche, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Chandra, and Voyager 1.
Its upgraded tech means more reliable connections and less data traffic jams as NASA gears up for more lunar and deep-space adventures.
Plus, it works with stations in Spain and Australia so NASA can stay in touch with its spacecraft 24/7, no matter where they are in the solar system.