NASA collected 12 Kuiper Belt grains in Earth's stratosphere
NASA scientists have collected 12 tiny dust grains from the Kuiper Belt, way out past Neptune, right here in Earth's stratosphere.
These particles show signs of having interacted with water containing heavy oxygen isotopes, offering a peek at how our solar system formed billions of years ago.
The discovery was published on November 11, 2026.
Researchers find heavy-oxygen water minerals
By analyzing these grains with advanced microscopes, researchers found minerals that formed in heavy-oxygen water around 4.5 billion years ago.
This points to a unique water source in the outer solar system, possibly walled off by giant planets like Saturn.
It's a big step toward figuring out how planets, including ours, came to be.