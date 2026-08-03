NASA completes wind tunnel tests on SpaceX Super Heavy V3
NASA just finished wind tunnel tests on SpaceX's Super Heavy V3 booster, which is a big deal for the Artemis III mission.
The tests happened at Ames Research Center in California and gave engineers important data to help improve the booster's design.
Since Super Heavy V3 is the first stage of SpaceX's Starship system, it's a key piece for NASA's plan to land humans on the moon.
Testing advances Artemis III readiness
Engineers used a scaled model to see how the booster handles tough launch conditions, especially when it hits transonic and supersonic speeds.
Sensors tracked pressure and airflow so they could spot any issues and make tweaks before real launches.
This successful round of testing brings NASA and SpaceX closer to pulling off Artemis III's lunar landing demonstrations and future crewed moon missions, showing how teamwork and careful testing really pay off in space exploration.