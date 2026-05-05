NASA conducts US 1st 120 kW MPD test at JPL

Lithium MPD thruster cuts fuel 90%

The MPD thruster uses electricity and magnetic fields to launch lithium ions, which means it can deliver strong thrust while using 90% less fuel than regular rockets.

NASA hopes to boost this engine's power even more (up to 4 megawatts) and pair it with a new nuclear reactor system called Space Reactor-1 Freedom, launching as soon as 2028.

Together, these tech upgrades could finally make crewed trips to Mars possible, open up a whole new chapter in space exploration.