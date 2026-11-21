NASA Curiosity rover spots Nazca potato chip-shaped rocks on Mars
NASA's Curiosity rover just spotted some odd, potato chip-shaped rocks on Mars at a spot called "Nazca."
The find has scientists wondering how these quirky formations came to be and what they're made of.
Curiosity rover: chemical tests, MAHLI imaging
To figure things out, Curiosity is running chemical tests on rock samples using its onboard lab.
Next up, it'll use MAHLI and special instruments, including one called MAHLI that can snap close-up nighttime photos with LED lights, to get a closer look at the rocks' textures and structures.
All this should help reveal more about Mars's geology.