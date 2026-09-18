NASA identifies McGetchin Crater on Moon after Robert Wagner's discovery

Big impacts like this are rare, maybe once every 100 years, which makes this discovery a big deal. It also reminds us that without an atmosphere, the Moon is wide open to impacts from asteroids, comets and other objects traveling through space.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which has been orbiting for over 17 years, helped spot this new crater and has helped identify at least 1,000 new impact craters so far.

These findings help scientists understand how quickly the Moon's landscape changes and how impacts reshape its surface.