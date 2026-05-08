NASA images show von Karman vortices near Peter I Island
NASA's Landsat 8 captured an amazing shot of swirling cloud patterns, called Von Karman vortex streets, spinning near Peter I Island in the Bellingshausen Sea.
These shapes happen when strong winds hit the island and twist around its edges, creating a kind of natural "cloud art."
It's a striking example of how powerful weather can get in Antarctica's remote corners.
Vortex sightings aid polar research
Peter I Island sits in one of the windiest places on Earth, where air rushes almost nonstop across the Southern Ocean.
According to NASA, seeing these vortex streets helps scientists study how air moves and mixes in polar regions.
Besides looking cool, they give researchers clues about Antarctica's climate and help improve our understanding of Earth's atmosphere, even in places most people never see.