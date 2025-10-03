NASA just awarded a $190 million Moon mission to Blue Origin Technology Oct 03, 2025

NASA just signed Blue Origin for a $190 million mission: deliver the VIPER rover to the Moon's south pole by late 2027.

This move gives new life to VIPER, which was canceled back in July 2024 over budget and delay issues.

The catch? Blue Origin first has to prove it can safely land its Blue Moon MK1 lander by the end of 2025.