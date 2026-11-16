NASA launches $1 million Moon base challenge for US students
NASA just kicked off a Moon Base Challenge, offering $1 million to US high school and college students with big ideas for building a base on the moon.
Announced at the Kennedy Space Center, the competition is all about teamwork, creative problem-solving, and letting young minds shape the future of lunar exploration.
Student teams tackle 6 lunar challenges
Teams will tackle six real-world challenges: generating and storing power, constructing facilities, keeping life support running, enabling transport, setting up communications, and making sure astronauts stay safe.
The contest is open to students from technical, vocational, and other academic backgrounds, just sign up through NASA's STEM Gateway by January 25, 2027.