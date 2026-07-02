NASA launches Artemis 2 around the Moon for America's 250th
NASA kicked off the U.S.'s 250th birthday in style earlier this year by launching Artemis 2 on April 1, 2026.
Four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen, headed out on a 10-day trip around the moon.
This mission is a big step for NASA's Artemis program, which is all about getting humans back to the moon and eventually even Mars.
SLS produced 8.8 million pounds thrust
The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket packed a huge punch with 8.8 million pounds of thrust and was decked out with "America 250" logos for the occasion.
The crew's patches feature the SLS, a US flag, and "THE ROCKET'S RED GLARE," a nod to the national anthem.
NASA's also running special events online to mark this milestone as they test new systems for future deep space missions.