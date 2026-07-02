NASA launches Artemis 2 around the Moon for America's 250th Technology Jul 02, 2026

NASA kicked off the U.S.'s 250th birthday in style earlier this year by launching Artemis 2 on April 1, 2026.

Four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen, headed out on a 10-day trip around the moon.

This mission is a big step for NASA's Artemis program, which is all about getting humans back to the moon and eventually even Mars.