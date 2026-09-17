NASA LRO detects 728-foot lunar crater 1st noticed May 2024
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has spotted a giant new crater on the moon: think 728 feet wide and up to 141 feet deep.
First noticed in May 2024, it's the largest lunar impact found in recent times, likely caused by a comet or asteroid chunk.
These kinds of hits only happen about once every 132 years.
Lunar crater named for Thomas McGetchin
The crater, named for the late Thomas McGetchin, a former director of Houston's Lunar and Planetary Institute, was confirmed early this year.
According to LRO's Mark Robinson, its impact disturbed more than 106km of lunar surface.
Scientists also found a "cold spot" nearby (basically loose soil spread over four miles), which UCLA's David Paige compared to gardening on the moon.
This information is big for NASA as it plans a future lunar base; it helps them figure out how to protect astronauts and equipment from flying debris and other risks.