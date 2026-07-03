NASA may use Mars test rover PROMISE for Moon exploration
NASA might use PROMISE, a Mars rover test model, for exploring the Moon as part of its Artemis program.
Originally built to test and validate updates for Curiosity and Perseverance, PROMISE could now support plans for a permanent base at the Moon's south pole by mapping terrain and searching for water ice.
PROMISE runs on RTG power
PROMISE runs on nuclear power, a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG), so it doesn't rely on sunlight, which is perfect for the cold, dark areas of the Moon's south pole where solar panels just won't cut it.
With only minor upgrades needed, NASA sees PROMISE helping with science and building infrastructure.
If chosen, it would be one of the first nuclear-powered rovers on the Moon, pushing Artemis closer to a lasting human presence there.