NASA may use Mars test rover PROMISE for Moon exploration

PROMISE runs on RTG power

PROMISE runs on nuclear power, a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG), so it doesn't rely on sunlight, which is perfect for the cold, dark areas of the Moon's south pole where solar panels just won't cut it.

With only minor upgrades needed, NASA sees PROMISE helping with science and building infrastructure.

If chosen, it would be one of the first nuclear-powered rovers on the Moon, pushing Artemis closer to a lasting human presence there.