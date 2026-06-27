NASA moon return plan faces aging Kennedy and Wallops facilities

Watchdog urges upgrades amid launch surge

Launches on Florida's Space Coast have shot up from 31 in 2020 to 109 in 2025, while Wallops has seen its own spike.

And with Artemis missions ramping up (think SLS, Starship, and New Glenn all needing pad time), things are only getting busier.

Essential systems like nitrogen pipelines and heavy-duty roads are being pushed hard, so NASA's watchdog is urging upgrades and new ways of working with commercial partners before things get out of hand.