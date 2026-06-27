NASA moon return plan faces aging Kennedy and Wallops facilities
NASA's plan to send astronauts back to the moon is hitting a snag: their main launch facilities, Kennedy Space Centre and Wallops Flight Facility, are showing their age.
Built way back in the Apollo era, these sites are struggling to keep up with today's busy schedule.
The Office of Inspector General report says they'll need about $1 billion in upgrades just to handle all the action from NASA and private players like SpaceX and Blue Origin.
Watchdog urges upgrades amid launch surge
Launches on Florida's Space Coast have shot up from 31 in 2020 to 109 in 2025, while Wallops has seen its own spike.
And with Artemis missions ramping up (think SLS, Starship, and New Glenn all needing pad time), things are only getting busier.
Essential systems like nitrogen pipelines and heavy-duty roads are being pushed hard, so NASA's watchdog is urging upgrades and new ways of working with commercial partners before things get out of hand.