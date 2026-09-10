NASA Neil Gehrels Swift to re-enter atmosphere after link failure
NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory will re-enter Earth's atmosphere by the end of 2026, after a rescue mission with the LINK satellite didn't go as planned.
LINK, launched July 3 to help keep Swift in orbit, ran into thruster problems and lost control just weeks after liftoff.
LINK tests robotic arms and thrusters
Even though LINK couldn't save Swift, it managed a close flyby and successfully tested its robotic arms and electric thrusters.
With Swift set to break apart soon, thanks to fast orbital decay and extra solar activity, and LINK's control issue, NASA squeezed in some last science by reactivating Swift's telescopes in August.
The good news? LINK's tech is being tested in hopes it can be used to service other satellites in future missions, so this setback might actually lead to smarter fixes down the road.