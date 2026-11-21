NASA offers $150,000 prize to solve spacesuit static on Moon
NASA is offering $150,000 to anyone who can solve a surprisingly tricky problem: static electricity building up on spacesuits during moon missions.
When astronauts walk around the lunar surface, especially in dark, shadowy areas near the south pole, static from lunar dust and plasma can build up and cause sparks when they touch their spacecraft.
Not great for safety!
Lunar spacesuit solutions limited to 40W
The challenge, opened October 5, 2026, asks for ideas that can safely discharge huge static charges (think minus 100 kilovolts or more) while keeping things lightweight.
Your solution needs to work through multiple spacewalks in tough lunar conditions and use no more than 40W of power from the lander.
If you're interested, submit your idea by January 15, 2027, and you could help make moon missions safer for everyone.