NASA panel says Boeing's Starliner likely grounded for another year
NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel indicated that Boeing's Starliner spacecraft likely will not fly for at least another year, thanks to stubborn technical issues.
After its first crewed flight in 2024 ended with thruster failures and helium leaks, forcing astronauts to bail and hitch a ride home on SpaceX's Dragon, the Starliner has been stuck on the ground.
April 2026 Starliner uncrewed test postponed
The uncrewed test flight planned for April 2026 is now postponed with no new date.
NASA says safety comes first, so it is not rushing things. At a recent safety panel meeting, officials stressed the need to fix propulsion and helium problems before any crew gets on board.
With the ISS retiring in 2030 and Boeing's contract cut down to four missions, all eyes are on whether Starliner can bounce back as NASA relies on SpaceX for now.