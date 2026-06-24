NASA panel says Boeing's Starliner likely grounded for another year

April 2026 Starliner uncrewed test postponed

The uncrewed test flight planned for April 2026 is now postponed with no new date.

NASA says safety comes first, so it is not rushing things. At a recent safety panel meeting, officials stressed the need to fix propulsion and helium problems before any crew gets on board.

With the ISS retiring in 2030 and Boeing's contract cut down to four missions, all eyes are on whether Starliner can bounce back as NASA relies on SpaceX for now.