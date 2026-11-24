NASA pauses Perseverance rover and Mars Odyssey over technical glitches
NASA has put both its Perseverance rover and Mars Odyssey orbiter on hold for now, thanks to some unexpected technical issues.
Perseverance is having trouble with its main radios, the ones it uses to send data back home, while Mars Odyssey's ability to steer itself in space took a hit from a reaction wheel glitch.
Perseverance backup falters, Odyssey uses thrusters
Perseverance switched to backup communication, but even that didn't work as planned, so science activities are paused while engineers troubleshoot.
Over on Mars Odyssey (which has been orbiting since 2001), the team is using thrusters instead of the usual hardware to keep things steady until repairs are sorted out.
NASA hopes both missions will be back in action by late November 2026, so fingers crossed for a quick recovery.