Perseverance overtakes Opportunity to become Mars' longest-driving rover

Perseverance reached the record-breaking distance on its 2,006th Martian day, or sol.

The rover has been exploring Jezero Crater, a region that scientists believe once housed a lake and river delta.

Since landing in February 2021, Perseverance has driven across various terrains to collect rock and regolith samples from different geological locations. These include the crater floor, an ancient river delta, and the rim of the crater itself.