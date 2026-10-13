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Home / News / Technology News / Perseverance overtakes Opportunity to become Mars' longest-driving rover
Perseverance overtakes Opportunity to become Mars' longest-driving rover
Perseverance has driven 45.22km on Mars

Perseverance overtakes Opportunity to become Mars' longest-driving rover

By Mudit Dube
Oct 13, 2026
05:17 pm
What's the story

NASA's Perseverance rover has set a new record for the longest distance traveled by a vehicle on another planet. On October 11, 2026, its odometer hit an impressive 45.22km, surpassing the previous record held by NASA's Opportunity rover since 2018. The achievement marks a major milestone in space exploration and highlights advancements in autonomous navigation technology that are enabling scientists to explore more of Mars in less time.

Record-breaking trek

Journey across Jezero Crater

Perseverance reached the record-breaking distance on its 2,006th Martian day, or sol.

The rover has been exploring Jezero Crater, a region that scientists believe once housed a lake and river delta.

Since landing in February 2021, Perseverance has driven across various terrains to collect rock and regolith samples from different geological locations. These include the crater floor, an ancient river delta, and the rim of the crater itself.

Tech advancement

AutoNav's role in Perseverance's journey

Perseverance uses an autonomous navigation system called AutoNav to assess terrain and identify safer routes.

The technology has enabled the rover to cover greater distances while navigating rocky and uneven landscapes.

More than 90% of its total driving distance has been completed using this tech, a significant improvement over earlier Mars rovers that relied more heavily on instructions from Earth.

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Mission extension

Extended mission and potential biosignature discovery

Perseverance's original mission envisioned just 20km of driving, but NASA has now approved an extension to explore the crater rim until around late 2028.

The rover's plutonium-based power system is performing as expected and has "many years of useful energy still available," according to NASA.

The biggest achievement so far is the discovery of a potential biosignature in reddish rock believed to have formed 3.2-3.8 billion years ago in a river channel feeding the lake that once filled Jezero Crater.

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