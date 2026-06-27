NASA preparing to save Swift observatory after solar storms Technology Jun 27, 2026

NASA is gearing up to save its Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, which is dropping fast in orbit thanks to recent solar storms.

Launched back in 2004 for just a two-year mission, Swift has way outperformed expectations, spotting everything from the formation of heavy elements to the brightest gamma-ray burst ever seen.

Now, without help, it could fall too low by October 2026.