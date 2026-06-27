NASA preparing to save Swift observatory after solar storms
NASA is gearing up to save its Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, which is dropping fast in orbit thanks to recent solar storms.
Launched back in 2004 for just a two-year mission, Swift has way outperformed expectations, spotting everything from the formation of heavy elements to the brightest gamma-ray burst ever seen.
Now, without help, it could fall too low by October 2026.
NASA, Katalyst Space launch $30 million mission
On June 30, NASA and Arizona-based Katalyst Space will launch a $30 million "Swift Boost" mission using the last Pegasus XL rocket.
Their Link spacecraft will grab onto Swift with robotic arms and push it into a safer orbit, hopefully giving it five more years of life.
Since Swift is one-of-a-kind at catching gamma-ray bursts as they happen, this rescue could be a big deal for space science and future satellite repairs.