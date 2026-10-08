NASA releases Artemis II lunar data after astronauts spotted flashes

The crew documented shades of gray and black across the lunar surface and captured craters and old lava flows in detail.

Their real-time reports during a seven-hour observation window gave scientists (and curious minds everywhere) a clearer look at the Moon's features, especially where sunlight casts dramatic shadows near the lunar "terminator."

NASA says this open archive is already helping inform exploration plans for Artemis III and beyond and complements decades of observations from Apollo astronauts and robotic explorers.