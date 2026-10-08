NASA releases Artemis II lunar data after astronauts spotted flashes
NASA has released more than 800GB of Artemis II lunar science data, packed with more than 11,000 photos and videos, plus 8.5 hours of audio with astronaut commentary.
The highlight? Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen spotted five mysterious flashes on the Moon's surface, pretty wild for space fans.
NASA archive informs Artemis III planning
The crew documented shades of gray and black across the lunar surface and captured craters and old lava flows in detail.
Their real-time reports during a seven-hour observation window gave scientists (and curious minds everywhere) a clearer look at the Moon's features, especially where sunlight casts dramatic shadows near the lunar "terminator."
NASA says this open archive is already helping inform exploration plans for Artemis III and beyond and complements decades of observations from Apollo astronauts and robotic explorers.