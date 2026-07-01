NASA releases patriotic space images to mark US 250th

Lineup spans cluster, spiral, nebula, remnant

First up is ZwCl 0024+1652, a galaxy cluster four billion light-years away, showing off hot gas and hints of dark matter.

Messier 94 is next: it's got loads of new stars but barely any dark matter (which has scientists scratching their heads).

Then there's NGC 3603 in our own Milky Way, a nebula packed with massive stars burning bright before going supernova.

And finally: Cassiopeia A, a colorful supernova remnant glowing in red, white, and blue: NASA's way of saying happy birthday to America from across the cosmos.