The Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in February 2021, has been hit by a communication glitch.

The problem was first detected just 19 days later when the rover's primary UHF downlink radio failed to send its usual "heartbeat" pings to the main computer.

The six-wheeled robot switched to its backup UHF radio and went into a protective "safe mode," shutting down all non-essential systems as per its programming.