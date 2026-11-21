Why NASA's Perseverance rover, Odyssey orbiter have halted science work
What's the story
NASA's Perseverance rover and Mars Odyssey orbiter have temporarily halted their scientific operations due to technical issues. The problems were announced by the space agency on Thursday. The Perseverance rover is facing an antenna issue, while the long-serving Odyssey orbiter is struggling with a malfunctioning reaction wheel. NASA hopes to resolve these issues and resume normal operations by the end of November.
Technical issue
Communication glitch on Perseverance rover
The Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in February 2021, has been hit by a communication glitch.
The problem was first detected just 19 days later when the rover's primary UHF downlink radio failed to send its usual "heartbeat" pings to the main computer.
The six-wheeled robot switched to its backup UHF radio and went into a protective "safe mode," shutting down all non-essential systems as per its programming.
Communication challenge
High-gain antenna being used for communication
After recovering from safe mode, the Perseverance team found that the backup UHF radio was transmitting at about half of its expected power output.
To deal with this, they have stopped using that backup radio and are now communicating with Earth directly via its high-gain antenna.
This method has lower data rates and the mission team is prioritizing diagnostic information delivery over scientific work for now.
Orbital issue
Mars Odyssey orbiter also facing technical glitch
The Mars Odyssey orbiter, which has been at the Red Planet since October 2001, is also facing a technical glitch.
It recently lost one of its four reaction wheels, which are essential for maintaining the spacecraft's orientation in space.
This problem was detected on November 4 when the orbiter went into safe mode.
The mission team has made some progress in diagnosing and addressing this issue, but further testing is still underway to determine if the wheel can be recovered.