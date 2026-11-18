NASA's Voyager is now 1 light-day from Earth
What's the story
NASA's Voyager 1, the most distant human-made object in space, has crossed a major milestone. The spacecraft is now more than 16 billion miles away from Earth, or one light-day away. This distance is so great that radio signals traveling at the speed of light take a full day to reach flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).
Space exploration
Voyager mission
Voyager 1 was launched in 1977 to explore Jupiter, Saturn, and their moons. It travels through space at nearly 61,180km/h.
The spacecraft's sister ship, Voyager 2, followed a different trajectory and explored Uranus and Neptune before entering interstellar space in 2018.
Both probes continue to send data about the magnetic fields, charged particles, and plasma waves in interstellar space as their power wanes over time.
Communication challenges
Communication delay
Voyager 1's signal strength is now less than half that of a 40-watt bulb. By the time it reaches Earth after a day, its strength is a tiny fraction of a trillionth of a watt.
The signals are so weak that massive antennas in NASA's Deep Space Network are required to pick them up.
Commands from JPL controllers take one day to reach the spacecraft, with another full day needed to confirm whether they were received and acted upon.
Power management
Power decline
Voyager 1 started with around 470W of power. Now, it's down to just over 210W, enough to run two of its 10 instruments while keeping the spacecraft oriented for data transmission.
Voyager 2 has a more powerful generator and runs on a bit more than 230W, enough to keep three instruments running.
Despite this gradual decline in power, both probes are expected to remain intact for over a billion years even after they run out of power.
Cosmic communication
Gold phonograph records
Both Voyager probes are carrying gold phonograph records encoded with the sights and sounds of planet Earth.
These records include greetings in 55 languages, 115 photos of Earth's people, wildlife, and technology, natural sounds, as well as art and music from different cultures.
The hope is that if any extraterrestrial beings stumble upon a Voyager probe in the distant future, they would be able to decode these messages and understand our civilization's accomplishments.