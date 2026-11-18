Voyager 1 was launched in 1977 to explore Jupiter, Saturn, and their moons. It travels through space at nearly 61,180km/h.

The spacecraft's sister ship, Voyager 2, followed a different trajectory and explored Uranus and Neptune before entering interstellar space in 2018.

Both probes continue to send data about the magnetic fields, charged particles, and plasma waves in interstellar space as their power wanes over time.