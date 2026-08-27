NASA set to launch Nancy Grace Roman telescope August 30
Technology
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is gearing up for launch on August 30, 2026, riding a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Florida.
After nearly two decades in the making, this $4 billion mission will send the telescope 1.5 million kilometers out to study dark matter, dark energy, and distant worlds: big questions about our universe.
Roman camera 50x wider than Webb
Roman's camera tech is seriously next-level: it can snap visible-to-near-infrared images with a field of view 50 times wider than the James Webb.
The project almost got scrapped by budget cuts last year, but Congress stepped in, and NASA finished early and under budget.
Now it's set to help unlock some of space's biggest mysteries.