NASA signs $946 million deal keeping SpaceX ISS crew missions
Technology
NASA just signed SpaceX up for three more astronaut trips to the International Space Station, thanks to a fresh $946 million deal.
This means SpaceX will be flying NASA crews through 2030, with its total contract now hitting $5.92 billion.
Since getting the green light in 2020, SpaceX is now set for 17 NASA missions, making it a key player in keeping astronauts headed to space.
Boeing Starliner troubles hamper NASA backup
With the US relying on private companies after ending its old shuttle program, SpaceX has become essential for sending astronauts and supporting science on the ISS.
NASA wants backup too: Boeing is supposed to help out, but ongoing Starliner issues mean SpaceX is carrying most of the load right now.