NASA-SpaceX Crew-12 prepares return after Jessica Meir handed command
The NASA-SpaceX Crew-12 astronauts are packing up and getting ready to head back to Earth after their stay on the International Space Station.
A big moment happened on October 4, when NASA's Jessica Meir officially handed over ISS command to Roscosmos's Pyotr Dubrov.
Now, everyone is focused on final checks and making sure the weather along California's coast will cooperate for a safe landing.
Crew-12 could begin return October 5
The crew (NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev) are all set to wrap up their mission as soon as conditions are right.
If the weather holds up, they could begin their journey home as early as Monday, October 5.
The countdown is on for their journey home.