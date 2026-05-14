NASA targets 2027 for Artemis 3 Orion docking tests
NASA just dropped new details about Artemis 3, now aiming for launch in 2027.
Instead of landing on the Moon, this mission will focus on testing how Orion docks with one or both of SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon landers in low Earth orbit.
The shift is all about making sure everything works smoothly before future Moon landings with Artemis 4.
Artemis 3 tests life support systems
To save costs, Artemis 3 will use a dummy spacer on its rocket since it won't be heading to the Moon this time.
Astronauts will spend more time in space than before, giving NASA a chance to really test life support systems.
Plus, they're looking at deploying CubeSats and boosting communications while astronauts interact with at least one test lander, key steps for bigger missions ahead.