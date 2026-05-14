NASA targets 2027 for Artemis 3 Orion docking tests Technology May 14, 2026

NASA just dropped new details about Artemis 3, now aiming for launch in 2027.

Instead of landing on the Moon, this mission will focus on testing how Orion docks with one or both of SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon landers in low Earth orbit.

The shift is all about making sure everything works smoothly before future Moon landings with Artemis 4.