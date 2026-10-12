NASA targets Marius Hill Pit on the Moon for caves
Technology
NASA's next lunar adventure is all about the Marius Hill Pit, a huge hole on the Moon that might be an entrance to underground caves.
At up to 150 feet deep and up to 300 feet wide, this pit could reveal secrets about ancient volcanic activity and maybe even offer future astronauts a safe place to live, protected from harsh space radiation.
GIMLI rover to probe subsurface caves
The mission, called Geophysical Instruments for Marius Lunar Pit Investigation (GIMLI), will send a rover loaded with ground-penetrating radar and seismic probes, most of them built by Honeybee Robotics.
By exploring below the surface, GIMLI hopes to find out if this mysterious pit connects to bigger cave systems, which could be key for building lunar bases one day.