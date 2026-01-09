NASA to demolish historic Saturn V, shuttle test towers
NASA is saying goodbye to two legendary rocket test towers at its Alabama center as part of a big push to modernize for future Moon and Mars missions.
These structures haven't been used in decades and now pose safety risks.
As acting center director at Marshall Rae Ann Meyer put it, "Each one of these structures helped NASA make history. While it is hard to let them go, they've earned their retirement."
Why does this matter?
These towers aren't just old metal—they powered tests for the Saturn V rockets that took astronauts to the Moon and supported early Space Shuttle launches.
Their removal is part of NASA's plan to clear out 25 outdated facilities so resources can go toward new space exploration tech.
Before demolition, NASA is teaming up with Auburn University to create detailed digital models, preserving their legacy even as they make room for what's next.