NASA to demolish historic Saturn V, shuttle test towers Jan 09, 2026

NASA is saying goodbye to two legendary rocket test towers at its Alabama center as part of a big push to modernize for future Moon and Mars missions.

These structures haven't been used in decades and now pose safety risks.

As acting center director at Marshall Rae Ann Meyer put it, "Each one of these structures helped NASA make history. While it is hard to let them go, they've earned their retirement."